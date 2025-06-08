Today, June 8, former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik took to social media and said that his health condition is "very serious". Satyapal Malik also shared a contact number so that people can get in touch with him. Earlier, Satyapal Malik said that he had been admitted to the hospital for the last month and was suffering from kidney problems. "I was fine since the day before yesterday morning but today again I had to be shifted to the ICU. My condition is becoming very serious. Whether I live or not, I want to tell the truth to my countrymen," his post read. The veteran politician also said that he wished to address the "false" chargesheet filed against him and claimed that the BJP-led government was trying to defame him. CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former J-K Governor Satyapal Malik, Six Others in Kiru Hydel Project Case.

Satyapal Malik Shares Health Update

हालात बहुत गंभीर। संपर्क सूत्र- 96105 44972 — Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalMalik6) June 8, 2025

Satyapal Malik Saye He Is Suffering From Kidney Problems

नमस्कार साथियों। मैं पिछले लगभग एक महीने के करीब से हस्पताल में भर्ती हूं और किड़नी की समस्या से जूझ रहा हूं। परसों सुबह से मैं ठीक था लेकिन आज फिर से मुझे ICU में शिफ्ट करना पड़ा। मेरी हालत बहुत गंभीर होती जा रही है। मैं रहूं या ना रहूं इसलिए अपने देशवासियों को सच्चाई बताना… — Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalMalik6) June 7, 2025

