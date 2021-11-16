The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of Saurabh Kirpal, senior advocate, as Judge in the Delhi High Court. Kirpal will be the first Gay Judge of a high court in India. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has recommended the elevation of Kirpal in its meeting held on November 11, 2021. Senior advocate Indira Jaising congratulated Kirpal for his elevation ad Delhi High Court Judge. She tweeted, "Congratulations to Saurabh Kripal who is set to become the first gay judge of a High Court in the country . Finally we are set to be an inclusive judiciary ending discrimination based on sexual orientation."

Here Is The Tweet:

Congratulations to Saurabh Kripal who is set to become the first gay judge of a High Court in the country . Finally we are set to be an inclusive judiciary ending discrimination based on sexual orientation https://t.co/iKwCAyOMSc — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) November 15, 2021

