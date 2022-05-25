Jayanta Sarkar, Head of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai on Wednesday said that seasonal monsoon rainfall is expected to be normal. "99% rainfall is expected," he said. He also said that the onset of monsoon in Kerala is expected on May 27. "In the next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall expected in Konkan & Goa region. Other parts of the state will also receive light rainfall," Sarkar said.

Check tweet:

Seasonal monsoon rainfall expected to be normal. 99% rainfall expected. Onset of Monsoon in Kerala expected on May 27. In next 5 days light to moderate rainfall expected in Konkan & Goa region. Other parts of state will also receive light rainfall:Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai pic.twitter.com/4sjqCwBhUS — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)