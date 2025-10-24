On Thursday, October 23, the Hyderabad City Police said that they busted a sex racket operating in the Banjara Hills area. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hyderabad City Police said that the sex racket was busted by the Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone, along with Banjara Hills Police, during a raid at R-Inn Hotel, Road No.12 in Banjara Hills. As per the details, the prostitution racket was being operated in Rooms 111 and 112 of the hotel. The police further said that the main accused was identified as Md Shareef (36), a businessman and owner of "Style Maker Saloon". During the raid, cops arrested one organiser identified as Shareef, seven customers (all from Kurnool), and the hotel's receptionist. As per the post, three women were rescued, including one from Uzbekistan. The police also seized INR 5,950 cash, 13 mobile phones and 12 unused condoms. Explaining the modus operandi, cops said that the accused lured unemployed women by offering attractive salaries and commissions and engaged them in prostitution through hotel-based arrangements. Sex Racket Busted in Hyderabad: 16 Women Rescued From Fortune Hotel in Ramnagar Area, Eight Arrested.

Hyderabad Police Busts Sex Racket Operating at Hotel in Banjara Hills

𝗦𝗲𝘅 𝗥𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀, 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 - The Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone, along with Banjara Hills Police, conducted a raid at R-Inn Hotel, Road No.12, Banjara Hills, and busted a prostitution racket being operated in Rooms… pic.twitter.com/Cw6luIB20L — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Hyderabad City Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

