Two people were killed and more than a dozen sustained injuries after a bus carrying labourers caught fire upon coming in contact with a high-tension wire on the Jaipur-Delhi highway near Shahpura in Rajasthan on Tuesday, October 28. The tragic incident occurred in Todi village under the Manoharpur police station limits when the bus reportedly brushed against the live wire, triggering massive flames. A video shared by news agency PTI showed smoke billowing from the charred vehicle, while another video shared by news agency ANI showed the injured being taken to the hospital. Emergency services and police teams arrived at the scene shortly after the blaze erupted. The injured were immediately shifted to Shahpura Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Authorities are probing the cause of the accident, and further details are awaited. Jaipur Road Accident: 4 of a Family Killed As Speeding Thar Hits 3 Motorcycles on NH-52 in Chomu Area of Rajasthan.

2 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Hits High-Tension Wire in Shahpura

VIDEO | Shahpura, Rajasthan: Two people were killed and over a dozen were injured after a bus caught fire upon coming in contact with a high-tension wire on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.#Rajasthan #JaipurDelhiHighway (Source - Third party) (Full video available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/reQQSmtkR3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2025

Bus Carrying Labourers Catches Fire, 2 Killed on Jaipur-Delhi Highway

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: A bus full of labourers caught fire after it touched a high-tension wire in Todi village, Manoharpur police station area. The injured were taken to Shahpura Sub-District Hospital. More details awaited. (Visuals from the hospital) pic.twitter.com/sw4ko5q4RK — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

