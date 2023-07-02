NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday reacted to Ajit Pawar and nine other MLAs taking oath as Maharashtra Ministers and joining the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis government in the state. Pawar said that he has been receiving several calls from a lot of people including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "I am not worried about whatever happened today. Tomorrow, I will take the blessings of YB Chavan (former Maharashtra CM) and will hold a public meeting," he said. Speaking further, the NCP chief said that it is the right of the speaker to decide about the leader of the Opposition. "In the next two-three days, we will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. Our main strength is the common people, they have elected us." Pawar added. Ajit Pawar To Stake Claim on NCP Name And Party Symbol After Swearing in As Maharashtra Deputy CM? Numbers Say Its Possible.

I Am Not Worried About Whatever Happened Today

It is the right of the speaker to decide about of the leader of the Opposition. In the next two-three days, we will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. Our main strength is the common people, they have elected us: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/KljYJILnEa — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)