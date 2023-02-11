After receiving flak from various quarters for the “killing” of a Ratnagiri journalist Shashikant Warishe, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the murder case. The SIT squad will be headed by a senior officer. Warishe (46) was knocked down and dragged on his bike by an SUV allegedly driven by a local realty agent on Monday. Woman Doctor, Journalist Killed in Accident on Way to Gangotri.

Shashikant Warise Death Case:

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered to constitute a Special Investigation Team headed by a senior officer to probe case of Journalist Shashikant Warise who was murdered in Ratnagiri: Maharashtra Deputy CM office — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

