Uttarkashi, May 31 (PTI) A Tamil Nadu-based journalist and a woman doctor from Maharashtra were killed and 13 people injured when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge while on way to Gangotri, an official said.

The vehicle, a tempo traveller, plunged into the 100-metre-deep gorge late on Sunday night near the Kopang bend, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

The deceased have been identified as Alka Bote, a woman doctor from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and Kartik Madhavan, a journalist from Coimbatore who worked for The Hindu, the official said.

All 13 injured people are being treated at the military hospital in Harshil.

