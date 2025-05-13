On Monday, May 12, the Gujarat High Court directed the medical termination of a minor rape survivor's 33-week pregnancy. The Gujarat High Court ordered the authorities to carry out the procedure at the earliest after obtaining "express consent" of the parents and explaining the risks to them in a language they understand. The Gujarat High Court bench of Justice Nirzar S Desai passed the order after examining a report submitted by senior expert doctors at PDU General Hospital in Rajkot, who was directed by a coordinate bench to examine the 13-year-old survivor for termination of pregnancy. The high court observed while hearing the minor girl's plea seeking medical termination of pregnancy. On Monday, the high court perused the report submitted by a team of doctors - Gynaecologist, Physician, Psychiatrist, Paediatrician and Radiologist - which had examined the minor girl. The report stated that the medical termination of pregnancy can be done after evaluation and correction of anaemia, "with due high risk of complication of the minor girl, after consent of the legal guardian". "I have considered the fact that the present applicant is only 13 years of age and she has a long life before her and as the MTP is possible, as per the aforesaid report, the ends of justice shall be met by making the parents / guardians of the victim girl understand the risk of MTP and after obtaining their consent in the language they understand," Justice Desai said. Husband’s Girlfriend Not ‘Relative’ for Wife to Allege Cruelty, Says Gujarat High Court While Quashing Section 498A IPC FIR Against Man’s Paramour.

