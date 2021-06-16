Medanta top surgeon Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, in a recent tweet, has suggested to reduce the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine. He said that two doses of COVID-19 vaccine are "almost certain to prevent hospitalization":

Delta variant: Likely to escape one vaccine dose. Twice more likely to get you into hospital. But two doses almost certain to prevent hospitalization. We must shorten the 12-16 week dosage gap for COVISHIELD without further ado. — Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin (@ArvinderSoin) June 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)