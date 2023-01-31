Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to social media to condole the demise of Shanti Bhushan, who passed away at 97. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said that the former law minister will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. "Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi said. Shanti Bhushan Dies: Former Law Minister Passes Away at Age 97.

Pained by His Passing Away

Shri Shanti Bhushan Ji will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2023

