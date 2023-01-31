New Delhi, January 31: Former Union law minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan died Tuesday at his home in Delhi following a brief illness, a source close to his family said. He was 97. Bhushan, who was also a senior advocate, served as the law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai cabinet.

Bhushan, whose sons Jayant and Prashant Bhushan are leading lawyers, was active in the legal profession till recently and had argued on a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jets deal. Shanti Bhushan appeared in several cases of public importance. A Rahman Khan, Former Tamil Nadu Minister, Dies at 77 Due to Heart Attack.

He represented petitioner Raj Narain in the Allahabad High Court in a famous case in which the election of then prime minister Indira Gandhi was annulled for committing electoral malpractices. Atmaram Tomar, Former Uttar Pradesh Minister, Found Dead in Baghpat Home Under Suspicious Circumstances.

He was quite vocal on the issue of corruption which led him to his brief association with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

