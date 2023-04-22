Siddharth Rao, co-founder and former CEO of WebChutney, passed away on Friday, April 21. As per reports, the WebChutney co-founder breathed his last on Friday evening. He was 43. Rao founded WebChutney, a digital advertising agency, in 1999, nearly 23 years ago. Later, Rao started Punt Partners, a mar-tech company, with serial entrepreneur Madhu Sudhan. Anant Goenka, the executive director of The Indian Express, took to social media to confirm the news. In his post, Goenka said that he was shocked to hear the terrible news of Webchutney founder Siddharth Rao. "Was a pioneer, full of exciting ideas coupled with the will to execute. He played an invaluable part in the Indian marketing community's digital journey. Om Shaanti," he added. Siddharth Rao Dies: WebChutney Co-Founder Passes Away at 43.

Shocked to hear the terrible news of Webchutney founder Siddharth Rao. Was a pioneer, full of exciting ideas coupled with the will to execute. He played an invaluable part in the Indian marketing community's digital journey. Om Shaanti. — Anant Goenka (@anantgoenka) April 22, 2023

Too Young To Go

Too young to go. Knew #SiddharthRao as probably India's first blog-based publisher apart from being a digital ad pioneer. Om Shanti https://t.co/wcGSJDtLV8 — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) April 22, 2023

