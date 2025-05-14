Today, May 14, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took to X (formerly Twitter) and strongly criticised national newspaper "The Hindu" for publishing a map of India without the state of Sikkim. In its May 13, 2025, edition, the national English daily omitted the state of Sikkim from the map of India. Sharing the pictures of the map of India with Sikkim and another shared by The Hindu without Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang slammed the newspaper. "This is not a mere oversight, it is a serious and unacceptable error that undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation," he said. The Sikkim CM also said that Sikkim is an integral part of India, with the state's identity firmly safeguarded under Article 371F of the Constitution. "I strongly condemn this grave lapse," he said. Responding to Prem Singh Tamang, The Hindu issued an apology and said, "We apologise for the error. The map has been corrected earlier today in our online and e-paper editions." Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Hails CBSE Students for Better Performance in Exams.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/india-news-sikkim-cm-hails-cbse-students-for-better-performance-in-exams-6854974.html

I Strongly Condemn This Grave Lapse, Says Sikkim CM

It has come to my attention that The Hindu, in its edition dated 13th May 2025, published a map of India omitting the state of Sikkim. This is not a mere oversight, it is a serious and unacceptable error that undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation. At… pic.twitter.com/1OB5Ccwiuv — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) May 14, 2025

The Hindu Issues Clarification After Prem Singh Tamang's Post

Due to a data input error, the India map in the article, “With a new Pope, an understanding of Catholicism in India”, which appeared in the Data Point section on May 13, 2025, was incorrectly presented with the contours of Sikkim State being shaded out. We apologise for the… — The Hindu (@the_hindu) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)