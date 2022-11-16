In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a snake was rescued from an ATM machine in Buldhana. According to reports, the news of a snake coming out of an ATM machine has led to fear and panic among people. Reportedly, the snake appeared in the ATM machine of State Bank of India (SBI) at Motala in Buldhana. The incident came to light after three youth went to withdraw cash from the ATM. Reports suggest that the three youth ran after spotting a snake in the ATM machine. Later, a snake friend was called, who rescued the animal. Crocodile Spotted Crossing Road in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, Panic Grips Locals After Viral Video Surfaces.

Snake Comes Out of ATM Machine

