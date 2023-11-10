Gulmarg, Sonmarg and other hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir received first snowfall of the season. The mountainous areas including Peer Ki Gali, Zojila, and Gulmarg have been experiencing heavy snowfall since Thursday night, while the plains have recorded significant temperature drops due to persistent heavy rain. Residents took to social media to share videos of the season’s first snowfall. It's Snow Time! Gulmarg Receives Season's First Snowfall, Turns Into White Paradise (See Pics and Videos).

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

Fresh #Snowfall in hilly and their adjacent areas in #JammuAndKashmir with rains in Plains... pic.twitter.com/ByKwSBSylm — Mehraj Ahmed (@MehrajAhmadS) November 10, 2023

Hilly areas of #Kashmir - #Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Gurez, Aharbal Kulgam- received fresh #snowfall. Plains areas are experiencing a heavy downpour. pic.twitter.com/6CujU6ZgLv — Suhail Nazeer (@SaahilSuhail) November 10, 2023

