The district witnessed intense weather conditions, with heavy rainfall drenching the lower regions and light snowfall in higher-altitude areas such as Mukhwa, Harsil, and Dharali. Gangotri Dham recorded nearly a foot of fresh snow, and snowfall is continuing in the region. Meanwhile, a glacier slide near Chagtak has blocked the Gangotri National Highway, disrupting traffic movement. Authorities are monitoring the situation and working on clearing the route. Residents and travelers have been advised to exercise caution due to the unpredictable weather and the risk of further roadblocks. Ladakh Turns into Winter Wonderland as Fresh Snowfall Covers Mountains and Valleys (Watch Videos).

Gangotri Dham Covered in Fresh Snow