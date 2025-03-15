(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Snowfall In Uttarkashi: Gangotri Dham Covered in Fresh Snow, Heavy Rain and Glacier Slide Blocks Highway Near Chagtak (Watch Video)
Heavy rain lashed lower Uttarkashi, while higher areas like Gangotri Dham saw fresh snowfall. A glacier slide near Chagtak blocked the Gangotri Highway, disrupting traffic. Authorities are working to clear the route.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 15, 2025 03:55 PM IST