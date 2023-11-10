Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, November 10, received the season's first snowfall. A video by news agency ANI shows the season’s first snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, turning Gulmarg into a white paradise. On the occasion, netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to share beautiful photos and videos of the season's first snowfall in Gulmarg. "Live visuals from Gulmarg," said one user while sharing a video, while a second user said, "#Gulmarg #Kashmir right now". It's Snow Time in Kashmir! Netizens Share Mesmerising Pictures and Videos of Fresh Snowfall as Gulmarg & Other Regions of The Indian Subcontinent Turn White.

Gulmarg Receives Season's First Snowfall

Live Visuals From Gulmarg

Live visuals from Gulmarg pic.twitter.com/kxJFTOC3Ww — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) November 10, 2023

We Agree

Gulmarg Turns Into a Winter Wonderland

#Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall, turns into a winter wonderland pic.twitter.com/xhQqO0dD6J — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) November 10, 2023

#Gulmarg

Gulmarg Today

