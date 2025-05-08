A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh today, May 8. A journalist who shared the video of the blaze on X (formerly Twitter) said that two transformers of the thermal power plant Obra in Sonbhadra district caught fire at 6.30 AM today. The X user also said that the blaze affected the production of about 200 MW of electricity. Soon after the incident came to light, CISF and fire brigade teams were rushed to the spot. Rescue and relief work is underway. The viral clip shows black smoke from the two engulfed transformers covering the skies. Uttar Pradesh Fire: 5 Vehicles Gutted in Blaze at Ghaziabad Car Showroom, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Erupts in Sonbhadra District

उत्तर प्रदेश : सोनभद्र जिले में थर्मल पॉवर प्लांट ओबरा के 2 ट्रांसफार्मर में आज सुबह 6.30 बजे आग लगी। करीब 200 मेगावाट बिजली का उत्पादन प्रभावित हुआ। CISF और फायर बिग्रेड की टीमें मौके पर हैं। बचाव राहत कार्य जारी है। pic.twitter.com/73NoHzxrhv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 8, 2025

