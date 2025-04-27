Ghaziabad, April 27: A fire broke out at a car showroom in Ghaziabad on Saturday night, gutting five vehicles, a fire officer said. The blaze caused significant damage before it was brought under control.

No injuries have been reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Lokbandhu Hospital of Uttar Pradesh, Patients Shifted to Safer Location (Watch Videos).

Ghaziabad Car Showroom Fire

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP | A Fire breaks out at a car showroom, burning five vehicles to ashes. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/F64m2ggX4E — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2025

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent properties. Further details are awaited.

