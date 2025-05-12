Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated and praised Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) for its "safe and seamless" management of the increased air traffic during challenging times amid India-Pakistan tensions. "That’s the spirit of Mumbai, even in the sky. I congratulate Mumbai ATC for safe and seamless air traffic control during challenging times. Glad to know that Mumbai Air Traffic Controllers continues to manage unprecedented surge of around 500 additional flights over and above the regular operations. Keep it up (sic)," Devendra Fadnavis posted on X, formerly Twitter. Pakistan’s Mirage Aircraft Shot Down During Operation Sindoor, Indian Military Shares Video of Debris.

‘Spirit of Mumbai, Even in Sky’: Devendra Fadnavis

That’s the spirit of Mumbai, even in the sky. I congratulate Mumbai ATC for safe and seamless air traffic control during challenging times. Glad to know that Mumbai Air Traffic Controllers continues to manage unprecedented surge of around 500 additional flights over and above the… pic.twitter.com/QfOIUZcp0M — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 12, 2025

