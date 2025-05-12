A Mirage aircraft of Pakistan was shot down by the Indian armed forces during the Operation Sindoor. At the press briefing today, May 12, the Indian military shared a video of debris of the downed Pakistani Mirage aircraft. "It is a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and that for terrorists, and hence we chose to respond," said Air Marshal AK Bharti at the press briefing. India launched the Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people lost their lives. India-Pakistan Tension: Indian Air Defence Foils Pakistan’s Aerial Attacks, Shoots Down Pak Fighter Jet F-16 in Retaliation.

Pakistani Mirage Shot Down by India During Operation Sindoor

#WATCH | Delhi: While DGMOs briefing, Indian military shows the debris of Pakistani Mirage pic.twitter.com/VQXL5bG8pZ — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

