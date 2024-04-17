The newly inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a divine spectacle on Wednesday on Ram Navami, as sun rays fell directly onto the idol of Ram Lalla, illuminating his forehead. This divine event, known as ‘Surya Tilak’, was made possible through a scientific arrangement of mirrors and lenses. The ‘Surya Tilak’ took place for a duration of five minutes, from 12:25 pm to 12:30 pm. During this time, devotees were permitted to visit the temple and witness the event. This year’s Ram Navami held special significance as it marked the first celebration since the consecration of the Ram idol at the new temple, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Sri Ram Surya Tilak Time at Ayodhya Temple: When and How Will the Sun Kiss Ram Lalla Idol's Forehead on Ram Navami? Check Details.

Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla

#WATCH | ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/rg8b9bpiqh — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

