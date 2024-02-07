A massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today, February 7. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a residential house in the Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar today evening. Soon after the incident came to light, fire and emergency services were rushed to the spot. Fire extinguishing operations are underway. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Non-Local Shot Dead, Another Injured by Terrorists in Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Srinagar:

#WATCH | J&K | Massive fire breaks out in a residential house at Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar this evening. Fire and emergency services are at the spot and carrying out fire extinguishing operations. pic.twitter.com/MUMKzvpzDw — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

