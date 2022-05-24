The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a fresh advertisement for Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 to fill up various posts of Assistant, Stenographer, Driver, Safaiwalla and Inspector. A total of 797 vacancies of non-gazetted posts will be filled up through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online via the official website of SSC – www.ssc.nic.in.

