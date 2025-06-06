Elon Musk's Starlink has got licence for satcom services in India, according to sources. Starlink is the third company to secure the licence from the Department of Telecom (DoT). DoT sources confirmed that Starlink has indeed received licence, and said they will be granted trial spectrum in 15-20 days of applying for it. How Much Will Elon Musk-Run Starlink Satellite Internet Services Cost in India? Check Details.

DoT Issues License to Elon Musk's Starlink for SatComm Operations in India

#JustIn | Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issues license to Elon Musk's #Starlink for SatComm ops in India. Alert🚩: DOT yet to approve TRAI recommendations for Sat Comm spectrum TRAI has recommended administrative allocation of spectrum for SatComm players TRAI has… pic.twitter.com/AZVgQa6ydQ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)