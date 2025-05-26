Elon Musk’s Starlink is preparing to bring high-speed satellite internet services to India, along with other global satellite communication players. Starlink might roll out its service with offers for users in India. The company is said to currently have a satellite capacity of 7,000 and serves around 4 million users worldwide. Starlink is likely to make a its entry into India and is expected to introduce unlimited data plans at promotional rates of under USD 10 (around INR 840) per month, as per a report of The Economic Times. As per reports, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed an extra charge of INR 500 per month for each urban user. Starship Flight 9 Launch: Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Moves Starship and Super Heavy Booster To Launch Pad at Starbase for 9th Flight Test.

Starlink To Introduce Their Services With Promotional Unlimited Data Plans in India

