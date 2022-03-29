On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the state's home department has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students, citizens for violation of the lockdown order. "Once the decision is approved by the Cabinet, the process of withdrawal of cases will start," Patil said.

Check ANI's tweet:

