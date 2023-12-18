The NIA court on Monday, December 18 remanded all the seven accused persons in the judicial custody in Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case. The accused were produced before NIA court today amid high security. Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena national president, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was tragically shot dead inside his own house by the miscreants on December 5. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead: Bike-Borne Criminals Murder National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur (Watch Videos).

NIA Court Sends Seven Accused To Judicial Custody:

Rajasthan | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case: NIA produced seven accused before the NIA Court today, all of them have been sent to judicial custody A total of eight accused have been arrested so far. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 18, 2023

