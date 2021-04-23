A day after Shashi Tharoor posted a misleading tweet about Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's death, the Congress MP apologised for the same on the microblogging site. Tharoor expressed his best wishes to her & her family. "Spoke to Sumitra Mahajan ji's son to convey my sincere apologies at last night's misinformation. He was most gracious & understanding. Delighted to hear she is very much better. Expressed my best wishes to her & her family", Tharoor tweeted.
Spoke to Sumitra Mahajan ji's son to convey my sincere apologies at last night's misinformation. He was most gracious & understanding. Delighted to hear she is very much better. Expressed my best wishes to her & her family.
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 23, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)