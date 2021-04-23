A day after Shashi Tharoor posted a misleading tweet about Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's death, the Congress MP apologised for the same on the microblogging site. Tharoor e xpressed his best wishes to her & her family. " Spoke to Sumitra Mahajan ji's son to convey my sincere apologies at last night's misinformation. He was most gracious & understanding. Delighted to hear she is very much better. Expressed my best wishes to her & her family", Tharoor tweeted.