Hundreds of supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr danced and sang after storming the country's parliament in the capital's high-security Green Zone. The supporters did so as a protest at a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister. Besides, the protesters also chanted against the government, walked on tables, and waved Iraqi flags.

Check tweet:

