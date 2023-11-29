The Supreme Court has allowed the Central government to extend the tenure of Delhi's incumbent Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by six months. Kumar is scheduled to retire on November 30. On Tuesday, the Central government notified the Supreme Court of its intention to keep Kumar on staff after his scheduled retirement. The Apex Court had earlier asked the Centre to show its authority to extend the Kumar’s term. More Trouble for Delhi Chief Secretary? Another Case of Favouring Son Karan Chauhan’s Company Surfaces Against Naresh Kumar.

SC Allows Centre to Extend Tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary

