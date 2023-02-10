The Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking to ban the operations of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India alleging that it was taking an "anti-India" position. The supreme court dismissed the petition terming it as "absolutely misconceived". The petition was filed by Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta in the wake of BBC airing a documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been blocked by the Central Government. Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Pleas Against Blocking of BBC Documentary on 2002 Gujarat Riots.

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban on BBC:

