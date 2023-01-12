President Droupadi Murmu, EAM S Jaishankar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders on Thursday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Every year on January 12, Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country. Several leaders are pouring in heartfelt tributes to the social reformer, great philosopher, youth icon, and saint via social media on his jayanti. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings and WhatsApp Messages on This Auspicious Day

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Messages and Greetings:

My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 12, 2023

Pay reverential homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti, also commemorated as National Youth Day. His powerful thoughts and vision of a New India guide and inspire us. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 12, 2023

Tributes Swami Vivekananda Ji on his Jayanti. He contributed immensely in globalizing India's timeless wisdom. His powerful thoughts and ideals continue to inspire the youth to work towards nation-building. pic.twitter.com/LB098UIAoY — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 12, 2023

#NationalYouthDay commemorates the Birth Anniversary of India’s inspirational Spiritual Leader #SwamiVivekananda. Let us honor & cherish his ideals & teachings of self-belief while encouraging younger generation to accomplish the dream of a strong, capable & prosperous India. pic.twitter.com/pE656Mykbb — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 12, 2023

“Arise, awake & stop not till the goal is reached.” My tributes to Swami Vivekananda ji on his birth anniversary. On this National Youth Day, I urge the youth of our country to live by Swami ji’s timeless teachings and work with dedication towards fulfilling their aspirations. pic.twitter.com/G3vSJrs5yb — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 12, 2023

"Arise! Awake! Stop not until the goal is reached". On His Jayanti, I bow down to Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest sons of Bharata Mata whose religious teachings are a guide to the World. The spiritual Monk's energy is Bharat's strength to become the Vishwa Guru. pic.twitter.com/hmbIbeNJum — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) January 12, 2023

साहित्य और इतिहास के विद्वान एवं अपने आध्यात्मिक दर्शन से भारत को पूरे विश्व में गौरवांवित करने वाले स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन। स्वामी विवेकानंद जी ने जीवन भले ही कम जीया, मगर उनके दर्शन, अध्यात्म, विचार सदियों तक मानव जीवन और युवाओं को प्रेरणा देते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/eYdXshecDD — Congress (@INCIndia) January 11, 2023

