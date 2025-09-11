On this day in 1893, Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, introducing India and Hindu philosophy to the West in a way never seen before. Beginning with the now-legendary words, “Sisters and Brothers of America”, his address earned a standing ovation lasting more than two minutes. The speech, preserved in audio renditions, continues to inspire generations with its powerful call for tolerance, universal acceptance, and harmony among faiths. In his address, Vivekananda proudly spoke of India as the land that sheltered persecuted Jews and Zoroastrians, presenting Hinduism as a religion of inclusivity. He quoted from the Gita and ancient hymns to reinforce the belief that all paths ultimately lead to the Divine. Denouncing sectarianism and fanaticism, he warned of their destructive power and expressed hope that the Chicago convention would mark the end of such divisions. The speech remains deeply relevant 132 years later, reflecting the universal message of peace and coexistence. Today, audio recordings and readings of this timeless oration allow millions worldwide to listen to Swamiji’s stirring words, keeping alive the spirit of his vision for a tolerant and united humanity. ‘Watershed Moment’: PM Narendra Modi Commemorates Swami Vivekananda’s 1893 Speech Delivered at Parliament of World’s Religions in Chicago.

Swami Vivekananda Speech in Chicago Audio

