A Swiggy delivery boy was caught on camera stealing a woman's phone at Malad West in Mumbai, on Tuesday (February 14). Aparna Vinayan, the girl who lost her phone, took to Twitter to share the CCTV video and tagged Swiggy. In the video, she can be seen placing her bag on a table where she left her phone. Minutes later, the delivery boy comes and takes the phone away. The woman has also mentioned the name of the delivery boy Jayram Yegde. "This is concerning to hear, Anju. Please help us with the related order ID so that we can have this highlighted right away," replied the Swiggy official handle. Also, Mumbai Police responded to the tweet asking the woman to file an FIR immediately. Swiggy-Wide Horse-Hunt! Food Delivery Company Launches Search and Sets Bounty To Find The Viral Delivery Boy Riding Horse in Mumbai Rains

Swiggy Delivery Boy Slyly Steals Woman's Phone In Mumbai:

Report the matter at your local Police Station as soon as possible for necessary action. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 15, 2023

