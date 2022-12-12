Tamil Nadu is reeling under heavy rains due to Cyclone Mandous. Due to incessant rainfall and forecast for continuous rain, all schools in the Tiruvallur District have been instructed to remain closed from 3 PM today. Also, a holiday has been declared for all the schools in the district for tomorrow, that is December 13. The rainfall that has been triggered due to Cyclone Mandous has caused severe waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the state. Cyclone Mandous: Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Karaikal Allowed To Venture Into Sea After 7 Days.

Incessant Rainfall Forces Schools to Shut in Tiruvallur District

Tamil Nadu | Due to the increase in rainfall and forecast for continuous rain, all schools in Tiruvallur district are instructed to close by 3 pm today. Also, a holiday has been declared for all the schools in the district for tomorrow, 13 Dec: District Collector, Thiruvallur — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

