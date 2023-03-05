Fire broke out in a firecracker shed near Sivanarpuram village in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district. Police and other district officials are on the spot. Further rescue operations are underway. Madhya Pradesh: Electric Bike Catches Fire in Chhindwara, Owner Jumps to Safety (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Fire:

Tamil Nadu | Fire broke out in a firecracker shed near Sivanarpuram village in Cuddalore district. Police & other district officials are on the spot. pic.twitter.com/4sqowQMi9S — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2023

