A fire erupted on the second floor of Dinamalar's office in Madurai, causing significant damage. Firefighters worked for three hours to bring the blaze under control, as captured in a video shared by news agency PTI. The footage reveals smoke billowing from the section of the office that was engulfed in flames. The incident raises concerns about the extent of the damage and the potential impact on operations at the Tamil newspaper's office. Tamil Nadu Fire Video: Five Dead in Sivakasi Firecracker Factory After Successive Explosions.

Newspaper Office Fire

VIDEO | A fire broke out on the second floor of Tamil newspaper Dinamalar's office in Madurai earlier today. It took the fire brigade three hours to control the blaze. pic.twitter.com/frwuQbDYDq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2023

