In wake of the rainfall forecast by IMD for tomorrow, a holiday declared has been declared in all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow, November 11. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts on November 11 and 12.

Holiday Declared in All Schools and Colleges

