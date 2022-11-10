On Thursday, the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) surveillance and intelligence staff of T-3, IGI Airport Delhi, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger who had to travel to Dubai. Upon checking his bag, the CSIF officials found 40,500 Saudi Riyals worth Rs 8.5 lakh. "He couldn't produce valid documents for the same," CISF PRO said. JNU Clash Video: Two Group of Students Engage in Fight Over Dispute, Two Reportedly Injured.

40,500 Saudi Riyals Recovered From Passenger at Delhi Airport

#WATCH | CISF surveillance & intelligence staff of T-3, IGI Airport Delhi, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger who had to travel to Dubai. On checking his bag, 40,500 Saudi Riyals worth Rs 8.5 lakh were recovered.He couldn't produce valid documents for the same: CISF PRO pic.twitter.com/3AM82LONI9 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)