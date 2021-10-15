On the auspicious day of Vijayadasami, Vidyarambham, the ritual of initiating children into the world of letters, performed at Ayyappa temple in Chennai.

Here are the Pics:

Tamil Nadu: Vidyarambham, the ritual of initiating children into the world of letters, performed at Ayyappa temple in Chennai on #Vijayadasami "On the auspicious day of Vijayadasami, children are initiated into the world of letters," says temple secretary pic.twitter.com/BLOn5j0JvH — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)