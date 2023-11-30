The Meteorological Centre of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, November 30, shared the weather forecast for the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for today. As per the Meteorological Centre, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are likely in a few places including Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore. Besides, thunderstorm and moderate rainfall is also expected over the Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Tamil Nadu Rains: Severe Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic At National Highway Toll Booth in Padiyanallur, Video Surfaces.

Weather Forecast for Tamil Nadu

