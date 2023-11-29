Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall which caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several places. A Meteorological department official said Chennai and nearby regions in northern coastal Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which was in the range of 5 cm-6 cm and even above in some areas. Besides heavy traffic congestion, the intermittent heavy rains led to inundation in several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm With Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely Over These Places Today, Says Chennai Meteorological Centre.

Tamil Nadu Rains

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Due to heavy rain, severe waterlogging witnessed at the National Highway toll booth in the Padiyanallur area of Thiruvallur district. pic.twitter.com/H71chzF4fd — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

