A woman was killed by her husband who attacked her with an iron rod in full public view at Defence colony on Friday morning. The victim Karima Begum, a private school teacher and her husband Mohd. Yousuf, often had arguments over trivial issues, according to cops. Police said after one such argument, Kareena left the house to work and Yousuf, followed her with an iron rod and attacked her on her head. She suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot. Accused Yousuf is absconding. Uttar Pradesh: Harassed by Moneylenders, Businessman Shoots Self During Facebook Live in Ballia, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Telangana| A man namely Yusuf killed his wife Karima by hitting her with an iron rod in Hyderabad's Defence Colony. Yusuf is absconding. Karima was a teacher & incident happened while she was leaving for work. The couple had some differences between them: K Srinivas, SHO pic.twitter.com/AOoqGwjE4K — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

