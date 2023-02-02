In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, a 45-year-old businessman identified as Nand Lal Gupta died after shooting himself while hosting a Facebook Live session. He was allegedly being harassed by money lenders. The purported video of Nand Lal Gupta committing suicide has been widely shared on the social media platforms. In the video, he can be heard saying, "We are being unnecessarily harassed. I had taken some money and have already given back more. All the money lenders have troubled us. Honourable Yogi ji and Modi ji should do justice. They even got our house written in their names today. I don't want to live anymore." Gupta shoots himself after saying this. He appealed to PM Modi and CM Yogi for justice and asked them to take care of the maintenance of the family. Uttar Pradesh: Private School Teacher Cuts Students’ Hair Without Permission in Moradabad, Parents Demand Action.

Man Shoots Self During Facebook Live in Ballia (Disturbing Video):

प्रकरण संज्ञान में है, मौके पर पुलिस बल मौजूद है, मृतक के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पंचायतनामा व अन्य आवश्यक अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Ballia Police (@balliapolice) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)