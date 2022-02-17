South Star Nagarjuna has adopted 1,000 acres of forest land and laid a foundation stone for an urban park in Medchal district in Telangana. The actor attended the event with son Naga Chaitanya.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Telangana | Actor Nagarjuna adopted 1,000 acres of forest land and laid a foundation stone for an urban park in Medchal district "For this adoption, the Akkineni family would like to promise Rs 2 crore towards Telangana Haritha Nidhi (Green Fund)," says Nagarjuna pic.twitter.com/ZrfnVHFZTk

