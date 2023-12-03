As per the Election Commission of India, Congress is set to form its government in Telanga as it crosses the majority mark of 60 seats. Congress won 63 seats and is leading on 1 seat in the ongoing counting of Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023. BRS won 37 seats and is currently leading on two seats. Telangana Election 2023 Results: ECI Orders Suspension of State DGP Anjani Kumar for Model Code Violation After Photo-Op With Revanth Reddy, Say Sources.

Congress Set to Form Government in Telangana:

