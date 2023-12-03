Congress workers in Telangana display confidence ahead of State Assembly election results, placing posters at TPCC headquarters predicting victory. The posters assert that Congress leaders will emerge victorious, signaling upcoming celebrations, and anticipate forming the government on December 9. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Elaborate Arrangements Made in Warangal Ahead of Counting of Votes.

Posters at TPCC Headquarters

#WATCH | Telangana | Posters saying that Congress leaders will win the State Assembly elections, put up at the TPCC headquarters. The posters say that Congress will win the elections, celebrations are on the way and that they will form the government on December 9. pic.twitter.com/ADU5UNRisT — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

