Telangana government on Thursday announced that the state will provide a financial assistance scheme for minorities under which they will be given Rs 1 lakh without the necessity of bank approval. Announcing the scheme, finance minister Harish Rao said, "On the order of the Chief Minister, within a week or 10 days, without a bank loan on the application you (minorities) have already placed, you will be given a scheme of Rs 1 lakh." Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Lays Foundation for BRS Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development in Hyderabad To Provide Training To Party Leaders.

Telangana Financial Assistance Scheme

#WATCH | Hyderabad: "On the order of the Chief Minister, within a week or 10 days, without a bank loan on the application you (minorities) have already placed, you will be given a scheme of Rs 1 lakh," says Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao as BRS announces Rs 1 lakh… pic.twitter.com/Ogfl2woI8W — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

